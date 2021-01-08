After a five-month long investigation into an extensive drug bust across several metro Atlanta counties officials secured more than 120 arrest warrants on Friday.
This investigation involved twelve different counties throughout Georgia, authorities told CBS46 News.
On January 8, the GBI, FBI, U.S. Marshals, Districts Attorneys and 12 Georgia Sheriffs will address this investigation in a press conference at 2 p.m.
