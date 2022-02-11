ATLANTA (CBS46) — Several lanes of GA 166 near Metropolitan Parkway in south Atlanta are blocked as a result of a crash involving several vehicles.
Multiple police units are on scene and a man in handcuffs was observed shortly after the crash.
An ambulance and fire trucks are also on scene, but no information has been released regarding injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
