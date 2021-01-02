The Georgia State Patrol are investigating a major traffic accident.
All lanes were closed for several on 75/85 SB near Williams Street on Saturday around 9:30 a.m.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials reported there were multiple vehicles involved.
Several medical units were at the scene.
A CBS46 viewer sent in several pictures of the wreck.
CBS46 is working to get more details.
