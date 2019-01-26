ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Law enforcement agencies in Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky are looking for 14-year-old Savannah Leigh Pruitt.
Pruitt, who moved to Tennessee in December 2018, was last seen at her residence in Madisonville on January 13.
Authorities believe the teen may have traveled to Lawrenceville where she lived prior to moving and is said to have several contacts, or she may be in the Corbin, Kentucky area.
She is described as being 5'3", weighs about 110 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with assistance is asked to contact police.
