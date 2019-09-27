ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A climate change protest in Buckhead has resulted in several arrests Friday morning.
Atlanta Police said at least nine people were arrested for allegedly "attempting to block the southbound lanes of Peachtree as they approached Piedmont."
APD had warned commuters the protest was expected to start around 9:30 a.m. near the Buckhead Marta station. The Buckhead protest broke up by 11 a.m.
But the protesters quickly regrouped with APD saying the group moved to Midtown and continued to try and block streets. APD said additional arrests were made at 10th and Peachtree Street.
The protests are the latest in a series of nationwide protests trying to draw more attention to the need for action on climate change.
This is a developing story.
