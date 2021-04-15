Surveillance footage captured the moment an arsonist was caught setting fire to a fence in front of houses in Kirkwood.
“I mean that’s scary right,” said Katie Kissel president of the Kirkwood Neighborhood Association.
In the video, it showed the fire ignite in an instance with fury. So much so, the person’s clothing even catches fire.
#EXCLUSIVE The Kirkwood community on edge after a number of arson attacks in a matter of weeks. Details @cbs46 #crime #fire #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/WIor7l9LYY— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) April 16, 2021
The incident happened at the end of February on Saunders Street.
On Thursday morning, the neighborhood dealt with another arson attack less than half a mile away, this time it was a pedestrian bridge next to homes in a nature reserve near the end of Rogers Street.
“This type of arson seems completely random, and that’s terrifying right, that’s the things that you know scary movies are made of,” said Katie.
Officials told the neighborhood association that they are treating both incidents as purposefully lit fire but are yet to say whether the two are connected.
“I mean it definitely seems like more than just a coincidence, it makes me feel uneasy it also scares me that if someone’s willing to do this what else are they willing to do,” said Katie.
The bridge was a labor of love for the community and cost $55,000.
As much as that cost hurts, the community is thankful so far no one has been injured by the fires.
“I’m just grateful no one was hurt and I’m just grateful it was at a time of year where everything is wet and it didn’t create a larger fire that created even more damage,” said Katie.
