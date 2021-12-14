ATLANTA (CBS46) — At least 20 vehicles were broken into overnight at Piedmont Hospital, 1968 Peachtree St. NW, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
APD says their officers were dispatch to the hospital around 3:10 a.m. Dec. 14 and were met by several victims who reported their vehicles had been broken into.
At this time, no information has been released about what may have been stolen or if any arrests have been made.
Piedmont Hospital sent the following statement:
We are deeply saddened by the violation caused by a few individuals in a place where our frontline workers, including nurses, doctors and other hospital staff, tirelessly show up to serve our communities and where patients seek care to protect and restore their health. We are taking immediate action to help further protect employee and visitor safety – including that of personal belongings – in response to car break-ins that occurred in employee and visitor garages at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital the night of December 13. In addition to assisting authorities as they investigate this incident, we have added additional public safety officers to support existing 24/7 patrols of the Piedmont Atlanta campus.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
