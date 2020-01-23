ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple fires were extinguished this week near the same section of I-85 that collapsed in 2017.
With emergency lights flashing, Atlanta firefighters sprinted to the highway Thursday.
“I would never want to see that happen again,” Sean Haight said.
The fire was the second under the bridge in less than a week.
“If a problems happening more than once you’d want to investigate. You want to try to send some resources out,” Haight told CBS46 News.
Sean Haight walks under that section of 85 almost daily. He told CBS46 the thought of another bridge collapse is terrifying.
“Worst case scenario we have deaths, injuries, property damage,” Haight explained.
He also said the fences GDOT put in place are not keeping people out.
“I’ve seen homeless people around here,” Haight said. Many of which start fires to keep warm. Haight said he wants to see officials make changes in the name of public safety. “They need to reallocate resources out here. Maybe a better fence because people are getting in. Maybe a security guard or two,” he added.
CBS46 reached to GDOT with Haight’s concerns. We learned though they own the property, they partner with Atlanta Police to keep people out. Atlanta Police sent the following statement:
"APD works with other city agencies and social service organizations to assist individuals living in encampments on public rights-of-way and private property. Our goal is to work collaboratively with those agencies to find appropriate housing and other services for individuals experiencing homelessness, in the interest of public safety for all parties involved. The Georgia Department of Transportation has been a valued partner in assisting us with ensuring we have access to their properties so that we may address these issues. APD has assisted in removing these encampments in the past and providing assistance to the individuals willing to accept it, and will continue to do so in the future."
CBS46 also asked a GDOT representative if the department plans to put new fences up since people continue to cut through the current fences, and right now it appears that answer is no. The representative added that GDOT also does not have the resources to station a guard in the area.
