EAST LAKE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple people were struck by lighting at East Lake Gold Club on Saturday afternoon.
DeKalb Fire reported a total of five individuals -- including four adult males, one female juvenile. Their conditions were not immediately known, but all were transported to area hospitals with "non-life threatening injuries."
Officers responded to the incident at 4:48 p.m. at the golf club located in the 2500 block of Alston Drive SE. They say the injured individuals were beneath a tree when lightning struck. They were said to have been seeking shelter from rain during a thunderstorm.
"The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance," said the PGA Tour.
Due to the incident, the third round has been suspended for the day, and will resume on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.
