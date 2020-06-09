ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Long lines and other problems greeted voters across metro Atlanta for primary voting Tuesday. It's prompted a quick response from the state government which has opened at least two investigations on the voting problems in Atlanta.
Voters were in lines that stretched out to up to four hours long Tuesday morning and early afternoon. It left many voters with the choice of casting a ballot or having to give up their right to vote due to the major problems.
Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston was the first state leader to open an investigation when he directed the House Governmental Affairs Committee to investigate problems in the primary election, "particularly in Fulton County."
We are hearing anecdotes from around the state – particularly in Fulton County – this morning of unacceptable deficiencies: poll workers not being properly trained, voting equipment not working and absentee ballots not being received among other issues. Our poll workers give of their time to serve Georgians, and they do not deserve to be blamed for systemic problems beyond their control. The legislative branch of government has an obligation to go beyond the mutual finger-pointing and get to the truth and the real reasons underlying these frustrations and concerns. I have directed Chairman Blackmon and our House Governmental Affairs Committee to investigate today’s primary elections process and recommend changes – legislative or administrative – to correct these issues and prevent future problems. -- Speaker Ralston
About an hour later, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called the problems in Fulton and DeKalb Counties, "unacceptable," and announced an investigation of his own to try to fix problems in DeKalb and Fulton Counties ahead of the general election in November.
Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties. But every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote. --Secretary Raffensperger
