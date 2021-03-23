It’s a parent’s worst nightmare captured on camera.
A boy was hit by car while riding his bike in Alpharetta on Sunday. Luckily, the boy wasn’t badly hurt according to his mother.
Multiple #children hit while riding bikes in different metro #Atlanta areas, leaving one dead. Family's are looking for answers and sending a warning. Details @cbs46 #crime pic.twitter.com/mA1rP1GpPC— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 24, 2021
“It made me feel bad, sad,” said a woman who lives in an area which recently saw a child killed by a car while riding his bike.
The same can’t be said for a 10-year-old in Conyers who police said was killed while riding his bike on Monday night.
“Losing anyone is hard but just a 10-year-old child is definitely very difficult,” said Dep. Kyana Jackson of the Rockdale Sheriff Department.
The incident taking place at the intersection of Ebenezer Rd SW and Cherry Hill Ln SW in Conyers, a populated area where many kids ride their bikes.
Neighbors say the area has become dangerous for kids because of careless drivers.
“I usually play outside so you know I always see cars go past really fast and we tell them to slow down but you know they have attitudes and stuff so for me to hear that it really hurt me,” said a young girl who was dropping flowers off where the 10-year-old was killed.
On Tuesday night, the family in Conyers grieving together and released balloons in the little boy's honor.
The driver involved did not stick around, and police said the family is bleeding for the community’s help.
“To leave, that kind of just leaves the family with no sense of closure we want to give them that so I beg of you if you know anything just call our tip line or call Sgt. Peek,” said Dep. Jackson.
If you have any information please contact Rockdale Sheriff's department at 7702788188 or Sgt. Peek 7702788035.
