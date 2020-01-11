ATLANTA (CBS46) -- All but one lane closed Saturday evening on I-285 West near Ashford-Dunwoody Road as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.
The lanes were closed as drains clogged from the heavy rain that came through with a squall line. The road was backed up for miles as workers tried to clear the drain to allow the water to flow.
It's the second time in as many weeks the area has been hit by flooding rains and seen traffic come to a standstill. Previously, the same area saw lanes blocked when heavy rains moved across the metro area. This was the same area on January 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.