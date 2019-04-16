DOUGLASVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- Multiple lanes were closed in both directions on I-20 eastbound between Highway 5 and Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville because of downed power lines. One westbound lane is open.
Police told CBS46 drivers should expect major delays and look for alternate routes if they are traveling in the area. Police also said there will be road closures on Highway 5 near I-20, where officers are trying to get cars off the interstate.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.