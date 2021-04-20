ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A vehicle fire caused major delays for commuters on GA. 400N early Tuesday afternoon.
Roswell Police say multiple lanes are blocked before exit 7 as crew members work to clear the scene. As of 3:09 p.m., officials reported that all lanes have reopened.
Very limited details are available at this this time, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
