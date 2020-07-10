GWINNETT CO (CBS46)— Afternoon storms kept Gwinnett County firefighters busy on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson with Gwinnett County Fire, units responded to at least five calls related to severe weather.
There were several lightning strike calls that came into 9-1-1 dispatchers:
- 2800 Weston Brook Lane, Duluth- home suffered fire and water damage after lightening struck the home. There were no injuries and the family of three were still able to reside in the home.
- 700 block of Beaumont Circle, Duluth-two-story condominium damaged after lightening hit the building. There were no injuries and firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading.
- 4200 Block of River Mill Drive, Duluth—Lightening struck a home. Firefighters did not locate any damage and the resident contacted the power company to restore power.
- 700 Block of Lakeshore Drive, Norcross—Large tree fell into yard after being struck by lightning.
