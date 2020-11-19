The American Medical Association, American Hospital Association, and American Nurses Association urged Americans to scale back their Thanksgiving plans to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In a joint, open letter from the groups said they, “strongly urge everyone throughout our country to celebrate responsibly, in a scaled-back fashion that limits the virus’s spread, to help reduce the risk of infecting friends, family, and others you love.” They cited the case spikes after previous holidays to help reiterate why Americans needed to have smaller Thanksgiving gatherings.
“In the strongest possible terms, we urge you to celebrate responsibly. We are all weary and empathize with the desire to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, but given the serious risks, we underscore how important it is to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wash your hands,” the letter said. “Following these science-based, commonsense measures is the best way to prevent our health care systems and dedicated health care professionals from being overwhelmed by critically ill patients. We must protect the doctors, nurses and other caregivers who have tirelessly battled this virus for months. You can do your part to ensure they can continue to care for you and your loved ones.”
The open letter came just hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta issued a warning telling Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.
"CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving Day period," Dr. Henry Walke, COVID-19 incident manager for the CDC, told reporters in a conference call. "Right now, especially as we are seeing exponential growth in cases and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another leads, to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time."
COVID-19 has infected more than a million Americans in the last week and shows no signs of coming under control in the near future.
