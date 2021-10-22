SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — Multiple people have been arrested in connection to a Sandy Springs home invasion on Oct. 1.
Sandy Springs Police say multiple males, who were armed and wearing masked, forced their way into a home on Northside Drive occupied by a mother and her young daughter.
They held the woman and child at gunpoint and demanded they turn over their valuables. They also searched the home while threatening to kill the victims if they did not cooperate.
The men stole several person items and two vehicles. They also took the victim's phones and told the mother they would kill her if she called the police.
The woman and child were not harmed during the home invasion. The stolen vehicles were located a few hours after they were abandoned.
The following is a list of the suspects and charges they are facing:
Robert Gunter (18, Atlanta) -- Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Norman Thompson (21, Conyers) -- Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Montavious Goodwin (22, Union City) -- Conspiracy to Commit: Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Darryl Johnson (21, Atlanta) -- Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Contaiovus Howard (24, Union City) -- Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Azhanee Scott (22, Atlanta) -- Conspiracy to Commit: Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Jermaine Caldwell (23, Atlanta) -- Conspiracy to Commit: Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
