GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple metro Atlanta malls will be shutting down early Saturday amid potential for riots and looting.
As protests have spread beyond downtown Atlanta into the suburbs, many businesses are preparing for potentially violent turns as was seen in Atlanta and Buckhead last night. Sugarloaf Mills closed earlier in the afternoon, and many stores at The Avalon in Alpharetta have already closed for the day; there is no confirmation yet whether The Avalon as a whole is closed.
Chatter on social media is speculating protests making way towards The Mall of Georgia, which has also seen individual stores begin closing. As with The Avalon, no word yet on whether all of The Mall of Georgia is closed yet.
As of now, protests appear to be peaceful, though tensions are rising in some areas. This is a developing story, and CBS46 will provide updates as they become available.
