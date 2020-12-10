Multiple sheriff-elects from metro Atlanta have tested positive for COVID-19 after possibly being exposed to the virus at a sheriff’s conference.
Cobb County Sheriff-elect Craig Owens, Fulton County Sheriff-elect Pat Labat and Gwinnett Sheriff-elect Keybo Taylor have each received positive COVID test results. A fifth sheriff-elect from South Georgia also contracted the virus. At least 36 sheriff-elects are believed to have been exposed to COVID-19 while at the conference in Pine Mountain just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Those who are awaiting test results are in quarantine.
