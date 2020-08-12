GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)—Four people are behind bars in connection to an alleged home invasion in which police said shots were fired and a boat was stolen.
According to a press release from Gainesville police, on August 10, officers responded to a home invasion call at an apartment complex near the 1800 block of Thompson Road.
Officers were told Austin Owens, 18, of Gainesville, lived in the complex and he was involved in a shootout with several other individuals.
After the home invasion, the suspects left the scene in a blue Volkswagen Jetta, police wrote.
Several responding officers saw the suspected vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
Police wrote during the attempted traffic stop, the vehicle crashed into a wooded area, and five occupants in the vehicle allegedly ran away from the crash site.
Police said officers located and arrested Montavious Cooper, 19, of Lithonia, near the crash site.
Several hours later, officers responded to a report of a stolen boat in the area of Harbor Cove off Honeysuckle Road.
According to police, officers determined Jermaine Stephens, 19, of Atlanta, was one of the reported suspects in the home invasion, and Stephens allegedly stole the boat in an attempt to get away from police.
A Georgia State Patrol helicopter reportedly located the stolen boat and Stephens was arrested.
Additionally, police wrote Krystal Foster-Simmons, 26, of Decatur, was arrested in the area of Honeysuckle Road after officers reported Foster-Simmons attempted to locate and drive away with one of the home invasion suspects. Foster-Simmons was charged with party to a crime, police wrote.
During the investigation, police wrote Owens, the resident who lived at the apartment, was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Police reported they believe there are additional suspects, and they are asking anyone who has information about this case, to call 770-534-5251.
