DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County police and Georgia State Patrol officers have arrested several people allegedly connected to street racing in metro Atlanta.
According to police, officers were alerted that street races were beginning to block I-85 north near I-285, to allow other vehicles to begin drag racing.
Moments later, troopers saw a black Chevrolet reportedly connected to the street racing, and officers pulled over the vehicle.
Troopers arrested the driver, Luis Puga, 19, of Marietta and two passengers: Luis Fernando Castillo-Mendez, 19, and Jose Esparza Duenas, 21, both from Marietta.
Troopers wrote Puga is believed to be an organizer for the drag racing event.
In addition, DeKalb County police announced they arrested Kristopher Anthony Repka, 23, in connection to drag racing.
