NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Firefighters responded to an apartment complex Tuesday morning over reports of a sick person at the location. Upon arrival, crews discovered a number of residents at the apartment had suffered what appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
It happened on the 1300 Block of Graves Road in Norcross. Upon arrival, first responders determined that several people had similar symptoms to the sick person they initially received calls about. Multiple patients were transported with non-life-threatening symptoms.
Details are limited at this time. Check back here for the latest updates on this developing story.
