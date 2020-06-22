ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are reporting multiple people shot near Joseph E. Boone on Westchester Boulevard NW.
The incident happened early Monday evening in the 1900 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. Police say one man appears to be dead.
We have a news crew on the way. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
