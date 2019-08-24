ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple people were struck by lighting at East Lake Gold Club on Saturday afternoon.

DeKalb Fire reported a total of six individuals -- including five adults and one female juvenile. Their conditions were not immediately known, but all were transported to area hospitals with "non-life threatening injuries."

(Click here to view link)

Officers responded to the incident at 4:48 p.m. at the golf club located in the 2500 block of Alston Drive SE. They say the injured individuals were beneath a tree when lightning struck. They were said to have been seeking shelter from rain during a thunderstorm.

"The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance," said the PGA Tour.

(Click here to view tweet)

Due to the incident, the third round has been suspended for the day, and will resume on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.

Lightning strike injures multiple people during round three of PGA TOUR Championship

1 of 4

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(5) comments

MeBe
MeBe

It's all Trumps fault because "Orange Man Bad!"

Report Add Reply
AliKaputz
AliKaputz

The word "lightning" is misspelled twice. It is misspelled once in the headline and again at the beginning of the story.



But I would not be so quick to judge the author as an immigrant. I would criticize the author for the misspelling. But IMO, it weakens your criticism by calling her an immigrant.

Report Add Reply
dibob323
dibob323

Lightning is Miss-spelled 2 different times in this short story... aka Lightening and Lighting..any wonder the drive by media is losing subscribers big-time

Report Add Reply
dibob323
dibob323

[thumbdown] who wrote this story ,,lightning is misspelled in the headlines and this is Saturday Not Sunday.if you immigrants want to live here please learn English. or get a spell-checker ..More FAKENEWS from CBS.. KAG 2020

Report Add Reply
ReedThompson
ReedThompson

Diversity Is Our Strength! Or so I am told over and over and over again... Problem is degeneracy is up, rapes are up, robberies are up... Are they not getting the message?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.