ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Fans walk past lightning damage to a tree during a suspension in play due to inclement weather during the third round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple people were struck by lighting at East Lake Gold Club on Saturday afternoon.
DeKalb Fire reported a total of six individuals -- including five adults and one female juvenile. Their conditions were not immediately known, but all were transported to area hospitals with "non-life threatening injuries."
Officers responded to the incident at 4:48 p.m. at the golf club located in the 2500 block of Alston Drive SE. They say the injured individuals were beneath a tree when lightning struck. They were said to have been seeking shelter from rain during a thunderstorm.
"The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance," said the PGA Tour.
Due to the incident, the third round has been suspended for the day, and will resume on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.
Lightning strike injures multiple people during round three of PGA TOUR Championship
The word "lightning" is misspelled twice. It is misspelled once in the headline and again at the beginning of the story.
But I would not be so quick to judge the author as an immigrant. I would criticize the author for the misspelling. But IMO, it weakens your criticism by calling her an immigrant.
Lightning is Miss-spelled 2 different times in this short story... aka Lightening and Lighting..any wonder the drive by media is losing subscribers big-time
[thumbdown] who wrote this story ,,lightning is misspelled in the headlines and this is Saturday Not Sunday.if you immigrants want to live here please learn English. or get a spell-checker ..More FAKENEWS from CBS.. KAG 2020
