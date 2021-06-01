ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a head-on collision involving an ambulance Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to 3733 Hogan Rd SW around 3:11 p.m. in reference to a two-vehicle accident.
When they arrived to the scene, witnesses said a passenger vehicle and private ambulance collided head on.
The passenger car was occupied by a mother and her young child who both sustained significant injuries. They were transported to the hospital in serious condition.
The occupants of the ambulance suffered minor injuries and were also transported the an area hospital.
The circumstances surrounding this accident are unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
