ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after multiple people were shot in northeast Atlanta early Thursday morning.
Several streets are blocked off in the 600 block of Boulevard as officers investigate the scene.
It's unclear how many people were shot or if police have any suspects in custody.
No word what prompted the shootings.
CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.
