ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple people were shot inside a discount store late Sunday afternoon according to Atlanta police.
The incident happened at the Star Discount Food store at 1576 Joseph E. Boone N.W. Upon arrival, police found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two additional gunshot victims involved in the incident were later discovered at nearby locations. All were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Police say a physical altercation occurred between a large crowd at the 1576 Joseph E. Boone location. That's where police say a person opened fire on a crowd, resulting in several people being shot. Two of the six gunshot victims were juveniles, police say. One woman has been detained by police.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
