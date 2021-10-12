SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Multiple people were shot Oct. 11 in the 4900 Delano Road in South Fulton.
South Fulton Police say that when they arrived, they found 3 people who had been shot.
A fourth person flagged down officers in the Washington Road area and told officers that he had been shot on Delano Road.
Two more gunshot victims were found at area hospitals.
South Fulton Police say they do not have any information on possible suspects, motive or extent of the extent of injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.