COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A house fire claimed the lives of multiple beloved pets Friday in Cobb County.
Cobb Fire crews were only able to save one cat, Pumpkin, who is expected to make a full recovery. None of the human residents were injured during the incident.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.