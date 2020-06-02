An internal Atlanta Police Department memo obtained by CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy reveals multiple police agencies are pulling out assisting APD officers keep the peace during the protests, which at times have become very violent.
The reason for pulling out, in the memo Chief Erika Shields says as a result of the four other officers charged over the incident involving college students Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgram being tased, agencies don't want to risk their officers potentially being charged for criminal offences.
"Now that the charges have been announced, I’m very concerned with the space we find ourselves in, both tactically and emotionally. Multiple agencies that were assisting us in managing this incredibly volatile time have pulled out, effective immediately. They are not comfortable with their employees being leveraged politically by the potential of also facing criminal charges." - Chief Erika Shields
On May 31 officers Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner were terminated for violating the department's excessive force policy for their role in the use of a stun gun and other force against two college students during a protest.
On June 2 both those officers were charged by the Fulton County DA along with Lonnie Hood, Willie Sauls, Armond Jones, and Roland Claud. For this reason agencies have now pulled out from protecting Atlanta.
Chief Shields made mention in the memo about calling the DA to protest the charges.
"Criminal charges were never part of any discussion that I had with the Mayor or her administration. The criminal piece was brought to my attention yesterday through a fellow employee. Upon receiving the information, I called the DA and strongly expressed my concern, both to the appropriateness and the timing of any charges."- Chief Erika Shields
2020 is an election year which Chief Shields makes mention of in the memo as potentially part of the reason charges were filed.
"This does not mean for a moment that I will sit quietly by and watch our employees get swept up in the tsunami of political jockeying during an election year." - Chief Erika Shields
In a statement from the presidents of the Atlanta University Center Consortium Institutions they state 'the charging of these officers represents an important first step' and that they 'demanded quick action, transparency, justice, and accountability for the officers who used excessive force against a Morehouse student and a Spelman student.'
CBS46 is working to find out which agencies specifically have pulled out.
