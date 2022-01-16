ATLANTA (CBS46) — Multiple power outages are being reported in the metro Atlanta area.
Power outages at 7:30 a.m. include 6,909 customers in Fulton County; 8,228 customers in DeKalb County; 3,010 customers in Gwinnett County; 3,419 customers in Cobb County; 759 customers in Cherokee County; and 1,534 customers in Clarke County.
There are more than 600 power outages affecting about 40,000 customers in metro Atlanta.
Georgia's electric cooperatives (EMCs) are reporting approximately 30,000 customers without power in several counties in North Georgia.
Power outages are expected throughout the day as a result of the winter storm. Georgia Power says it will attempt to resolve the outages as soon as it is safe for their employees to to do so.
To check the latest outages, click here. https://outagemap.georgiapower.com/
