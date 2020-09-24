ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple protestors were arrested late Wednesday night after police say they refused to comply with orders to stop vandalizing and climbing on a Georgia State Patrol SWAT vehicle.
The incident occurred near the State Capitol in Atlanta, where the GSP SWAT BearCAt vehicle was stationed at Washington Street and MLK Drive.
Police report that protestors in the area were given orders to disperse. Those that did not were met with less-lethal gas to deter them.
Protestors were also told to leave roadways and make their way onto sidewalks, after which those who ignored orders were arrested. The Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office assisted GSP with any arrests.
Reports say that there were roughly 200 to 300 protestors in total, with seven arrests made.
Capitol Police filed charges against the following protesters:
- Kennedy Davis of Fairburn, 21, was charged with Obstruction, Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Disperse.
- Maleah Afman of Atlanta, 20, was charged with Failure to Disperse, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), and Carrying a weapon without a license.
- Keyonta Jeffries of Forest Park, 21, was charged with Failure to Disperse
- John Logan, Homeless, last known Charleston, 59, charged with Failure to Disperse.
- Ivee Combs of Kingston, 22, charged with Failure to Disperse.
- McKenzie Mercado of Anchorage, Arkansas, 38, charged with Failure to Disperse.
- Kolya Souvorin of Atlanta, 20, charged with Failure to Disperse.
