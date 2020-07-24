ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Congressman John Lewis’s family will spend six days honoring the man who spent decades advocating for civil rights. The Celebration of life services will be spread throughout multiple cities across the nation next week.
“It just broke my heart when he passed, he was a saint,” Diane Gonzalez said.
Saturday the late icon’s body will be taken to Alabama for a number ceremonies. In a ceremony in Selma, Alabama where he will be carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, one last time.
He will later lie in state at the Alabama State Capital, before heading to Washington D.C. to lie in state at the nation’s capital for two days.
On Wednesday, he will arrive in Atlanta and lie in state at the Georgia State Capital’s Rotunda from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The ceremonies will conclude Thursday with a private service at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 11 a.m.
“Life doesn’t end after an icon passes, because his spirit is always here,” Wallace Madden told CBS46 NEWS.
