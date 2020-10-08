DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews battled a major blaze at the Alderwood Trail Apartments in Atlanta Thursday afternoon.
The complex is located in the 2900 block of N DeKalb Drive. Red Cross is assisting displaced families from 12 units that were damaged by the fire.
Fire investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for details.
