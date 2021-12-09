ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Fairburn Police Department is reporting a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 85 southbound between Fayetteville Road and Highway 92.
According to the police department, the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Police say at least four to five other cars are also involved.
Police also say injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays. Alternate routes are advised.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
