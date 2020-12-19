Clayton County police are investigating a multiple vehicle wreck on 75 southbound.
The accident happened just after 9 a.m. on Saturday near the Mt. Zion Exit, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office.
All lanes were shut down and police have not reported if there were any injuries in the crash.
There are no details on what caused the wreck.
