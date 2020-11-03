Several polling centers will remain open to accommodate voting issues that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Voting kicked off statewide at 7 a.m. and polls were ordered to close at 7 p.m. In some locations late polling officials and equipment issues stalled voting.
Locations that will remain open include:
- Houston County Annex Building, 200 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, 31088 (Houston County), extended to 7:40PM
- Valley Brook Precinct, Valley Brook Baptist Church, 1198 N Valley Brook Rod, Decatur, 30033 (Dekalb County), extended to 7:40
Bethune Elementary School (Precinct SC11A) will remain open until 7:40 p.m.
- Gresham Road Precinct, Obama Elementary School, 3132 Clifton Church Road SE, Atlanta 30316 (Dekalb County), extended to 7:45
- Spalding County (all 18 precincts), extended to 9 pm
- Sope Creek Precinct, Sope Creek Elementary, 3320 Paper Mill Rd SE, Marietta, 30067 (Cobb County), extended to 7:20
- Allen Temple AME, 232 Arnold Mill Rd, Woodstock, 30188 (Cherokee County), extended to 7:12PM
Canton City Hall, 110 Academy St, Canton, 30114 (Cherokee County), extended to 7:15PM
Ferguson Elementary School, 1755 Centerview Dr NW, Duluth, 30096 (Gwinnett County), extended to 7:20PM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.