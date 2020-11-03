Voting booths

Several polling centers will remain open to accommodate voting issues that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Voting kicked off statewide at 7 a.m. and polls were ordered to close at 7 p.m. In some locations late polling officials and equipment issues stalled voting.

Locations that will remain open include:

  • Houston County Annex Building, 200 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, 31088 (Houston County), extended to 7:40PM
  • Valley Brook Precinct, Valley Brook Baptist Church, 1198 N Valley Brook Rod, Decatur, 30033 (Dekalb County), extended to 7:40

  • Bethune Elementary School (Precinct SC11A) will remain open until 7:40 p.m.

  • Gresham Road Precinct, Obama Elementary School, 3132 Clifton Church Road SE, Atlanta 30316 (Dekalb County), extended to 7:45
  • Spalding County (all 18 precincts), extended to 9 pm
  • Sope Creek Precinct, Sope Creek Elementary, 3320 Paper Mill Rd SE, Marietta, 30067 (Cobb County), extended to 7:20
  • Allen Temple AME, 232 Arnold Mill Rd, Woodstock, 30188 (Cherokee County), extended to 7:12PM

Canton City Hall, 110 Academy St, Canton, 30114 (Cherokee County), extended to 7:15PM

Ferguson Elementary School, 1755 Centerview Dr NW, Duluth, 30096 (Gwinnett County), extended to 7:20PM

