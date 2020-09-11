ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A parking deck partially collapsed on West Peachtree Street and Spring Street near The Varsity Friday afternoon.
Reports have confirmed that multiple people, believed to be construction workers, were trapped in the rubble of the collapse.
Atlanta Fire Rescue Crews told CBS46 News that one person was reported injured during the incident.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.