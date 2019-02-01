Murals painting Atlanta in a new light
ATLANTA -- They say a picture is worth a thousand words and for the city of Atlanta, areas including civil rights, social justice and Atlanta culture are being reflected in murals that are on display in neighborhoods surrounding Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dozens of murals by 11 artists, seven of them from Atlanta, are giving Super Bowl visitors the chance to check out our street art collection just by exploring the city.
Local organization WonderRoot partners with the Super Bowl Host Committee to create a citywide art exhibit called Off the Wall.
Jake Pardee, the Communications and Development Coordinator for WonderRoot, said the project is focused on connecting the past, present and future of Atlanta's civil rights organizing.
Here is a map where you can go and check out some of the finished pieces.
Scroll or turn your phone to check out "Love and Protection."
Area muralist Fabian Williams, also known as Occasional Superstar, continues to use our city as his canvas.
"I've always been an artist, there was never a time where I was not making something," said Williams.
Williams described how a lot of his work is socially and politically motivated by the people of Atlanta.
"I'm always observing what's happening and I'm looking for the deeper conversation of what that means," Williams said.
Scroll or turn your phone to check out Williams' "The Triumph of Atlanta" and also his "Love Wall" mural.
Williams said murals allow him to present his message directly to his target audience.
Carlton Mackey, Professor at Emory University Center for Ethics, said people are able to have a deeper connection to art when they see themselves reflected in it.
"One of the most important roles of the artist is to translate the longings of the hearts of the people," Mackey said.
Mackey added that highlighting the city's civil rights legacy helps build a sense of identity and ensures that our history is not forgotten.
"Communities who are struggling for justice and whose voices are important and who make up this collective experience," said Mackey.
Scroll or turn your phone to check out the "John Lewis Hero" mural.
Williams said street art creates a unified feeling, "street art changes the vibration of the area that it's in."
Scroll or turn your phone to check out "Beloved Community" which includes a quote from author Gloria Jean Walkins, better known as Bell Hooks.
Hundreds of murals and street art exhibits line Atlanta's streets. Click the link below for a map which breaks them down by neighborhood and includes the address of each piece.
Courtesy: Art Rudick, Atlanta Street Art Map.
https://streetartmap.org/atlanta-street-art-maps/
"We believe that art for art's sake is great, but what's better than art for art's sake is art with a real community root," Pardee said. "People can feel ownership of the art that's created in their neighborhood."
Murals make art accessible for everyone. It is a silent platform with a loud message. In Atlanta, all you have to do is just go explore and make the experience your own.
