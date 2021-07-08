GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – During the sentencing hearing for three convicted teenage killers, the confessed triggerman apologized to the loved ones of the Hall County deputy he killed.
Deputy Blane Dixon, 28, was killed on July 7, 2019, when he got into a shootout with Hector Garcia-Solis, then 17, one of four teenagers who had just burglarized a pawn shop, stealing several weapons, according to testimony.
Garcia-Solis was injured in the shootout and was hospitalized. The deputy died of his injuries, leaving behind a wife and two young children.
Before a packed courtroom Thursday, Garcia-Solis, now 19, took the stand to apologize to the loved ones of Deputy Dixon.
“For the pain that I’ve put on y’all, it doesn’t ever leave me,” said Garcia-Solis as he appeared to cry. “The pain that I've put on you -- his mother, his father, his wife, his children, his brothers and sisters in blue, his friends outside. I've put such pain on them and I just can't ever get over what I've done to him."
Last week, a jury found Garcia-Solis and two other defendants -- London Clements and Eric Velazquez – guilty of Dixon’s murder. They face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A fourth suspect, Brayan Omar Cruz, testified against the others and will be tried separately.
Right now, the late deputy’s loved ones are testifying about the impact the murder has had on their lives and the lives of his children.
Stay with www.CBS46.com for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Murder convict apologizes to family of Hall County deputy he killed
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – During the sentencing hearing for three convicted teenage killers, the confessed triggerman apologized to the loved ones of the Hall County deputy he killed.
Deputy Blane Dixon, 28, was killed on July 7, 2019, when he got into a shootout with Hector Garcia-Solis, then 17, one of four teenagers who had just burglarized a pawn shop, stealing several weapons, according to testimony.
Garcia-Solis was injured in the shootout and was hospitalized. The deputy died of his injuries, leaving behind a wife and two young children.
Before a packed courtroom Thursday, Garcia-Solis, now 19, took the stand to apologize to the loved ones of Deputy Dixon.
“For the pain that I’ve put on y’all, it doesn’t ever leave me,” said Garcia-Solis as he appeared to cry. “The pain that I've put on you -- his mother, his father, his wife, his children, his brothers and sisters in blue, his friends outside. I've put such pain on them and I just can't ever get over what I've done to him."
Last week, a jury found Garcia-Solis and two other defendants -- London Clements and Eric Velazquez – guilty of Dixon’s murder. They face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A fourth suspect, Brayan Omar Cruz, testified against the others and will be tried separately.
Right now, the late deputy’s loved ones are testifying about the impact the murder has had on their lives and the lives of his children.
Stay with www.CBS46.com for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.