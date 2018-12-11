FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- He was a corrections officer in Atlanta for more than 20 years, but today Jerry Lee Sr. wears an inmate's uniform, accused of murdering Lorrie Ann Smith more than 21 years ago.
Facing the victim's family for the first time, Lee asked to be released him on a $50,000 bond.
"He is not at risk for committing a felony while out on bond because he has never committed a felony in life, nor has he been accused of a felony," Lee's attorney said to the judge, Tuesday morning.
Police used a DNA test similar to those used by ancestry.com to link Lee to the 1997 cold case murder scene. Attorneys say Lee's blood was all over Smith's bedroom where her parents found her shot to death. She lived in her late grandparent's home on the family's property on Stonewall Tell Road in Atlanta.
Escorted by a victim's advocate, Lorrie Ann's sister, Dana Bogenschutz, spoke through tears asking the judge to deny Lee bond.
"His residence is within 60 seconds of my parents house," she said.
Smith's parents, now in their 80s, her old brother and sister all showed up for a day they never thought would come. Both siblings testified before the judge fighting emotions over their sister who had received an MBA degree from Georgia State University, worked abroad, and had recorded multiple Christian music albums.
"Whoever killed my sister, they have been in hiding for 21 years and have not come forward, said Jeffrey Smith. "They have had 21 years to walk free. I don't believe they should grant bond," he told the judge.
Lee's former coworkers and family friends stood up to say the man they knew was peaceful should be allowed to go home under conditions.
Rodney Avery, who worked in corrections with Lee for 20 years told the court, Lee is "one of the best persons I knew in this world."
But the Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Pat Dutcherd rebutted asking Avery, "Do you know any reason why his blood would have been at the scene of a crime back in 1997?"
"I wouldn't know that," Avery responded in front a full Fulton County courtroom.
The attorney for Lee told the court that the 61-year-old has lived in his home in Fulton County with his wife for more than 30 years. He said Lee has deep ties o the community and would not be a flight risk.
The retired corrections officer earned a degree in criminology and sociology from Alabama State University and worked in corrections for Alabama, and then the City of Atlanta.
To the Smith's, Lee was a stranger they say they never knew about. They recently learned he has lived .2 miles away from their family home for more than three decades.
"The secret has been a secret," Bogenschutz said. "Sin is sin and now it is out in the open. We are thankful that a this time the lord has brought this out for us to know who. So, I am helping my parents however I can," she told CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason after the bond hearing.
"We did not know who this person was," Bogenshutz said. thankful police continued to follow the DNA that led them to produce a sketch last year, before finally making an arrest.
The family says they are hoping for justice for Lorrie Ann and peace.
"We are doing the best we can," Bogenschutz told CBS46. "My daddy just had his 85th birthday and we had a birthday party on Saturday. My mother is actually talking about putting up a Christmas tree, which she has not done for years... I am sorry for this mans' family. The lord will forgive him. We can forgive him. But, there are crimes in this land that when you murder somebody, you need to go to jail."
Lee's attorney told the judge his family was prepared to pay a "reasonable bond" amount of $50,000. His legal team recommended he be given an ankle monitor and a curfew ordering him to be at home between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day.
The judge said he would take the bond request under advisement and make a decision in a few days.
