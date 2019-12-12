GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Detectives are still searching for the third suspect who was involved in killing a business owner in Gwinnett County early October.
On October 11, police arrested two suspects, Subriccia Moss, 33, and Daquan Clarke, 32, however the third suspect, Ian Longshore, 34, is on the run.
Police said the victim, Sukkee Hong, 49, was shot as he was getting out of his car in his garage on Kendrix Ridge Drive in a gated community in Sugar Hill around 10 p.m. on October 4. Family members found him with significant head trauma and he later died at the hospital.
Hong owned a check cashing business in Lithonia.
After several months of investigation, officials were not able to locate Longshore; the Gwinnett County Police Department is offering the public a reward money through Atlanta Crime Stoppers for information leading to Longshore’s arrest.
Tipsters should call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
