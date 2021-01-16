A metro Atlanta man was arrested in connection to a murder after an armed standoff with police outside of a hospital.
The shooting happened on January 16 at the Crest of Riverside Apartment community.
According to Roswell police, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment near the 800 block of Chattahoochee Circle in Roswell.
Police said officers went to the apartment after a man told a family member that his girlfriend may have been shot inside of her apartment.
Police arrived at the woman’s apartment and found Kelly Vucelich, 36, of Roswell, dead form a gunshot wound.
A police spokesperson said the investigation led to police charging Jason Hall with Vucelich’s death.
While police were searching for Hall, police said a family member took Hall to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where Hall was met by Gainesville police as well as Hall County sheriff’s deputies.
Roswell police said Hall was armed, and there was a short standoff outside of the hospital.
Hall later surrendered and he was taken to Fulton County Jail, where he was booked on murder charges.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and Roswell police said there are no known outstanding suspects.
