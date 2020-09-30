DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Wednesday afternoon attempt to arrest a murder suspect ended with gun fire in DeKalb County. The sheriff's office says the suspect was wounded at a Decatur condominium.
Both the sheriff’s office Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals Office were working together.
As a result of the incident, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to look into the officer-involved shooting.
At the request of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting. Agents are headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/XPisfUryp2— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 30, 2020
