ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Onlookers were stunned as they recorded the intense situation moments before Henry County Officers shot and killed a 64-year-old.
The GBI on Friday identified the man shot by police for pointing a gun at officers as Arrett Carr. Carr is also accused of beating his girlfriend to death at a home in Powder Springs.
“They [police] just came to knock, they were parked out here, and then we saw them put tape in front of, like at the back of her house, so we figured something was going on. And they took photos of her front door,” said a neighbor of the beaten woman.
The murdered woman identified by friends and neighbors as Debra Pollard Lalor.
Man shot by Henry County Police identified as 64-yr-old Arnett Carr. Carr is accused of beating his girlfriend to death, identified as Debra Pollard Lalo by friends and neighbors. They say she was a loving and caring, mother and grandmother. Details @cbs46 #crime pic.twitter.com/zjja6YPLWZ— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 10, 2021
They described Lalor as a loving and caring, mother and grandmother.
“I was definitely sad she was part of our HOA here so everybody in the community knew her,” the neighbor said.
A work colleague and friend who has known Lalor for several years, who didn’t want to be identified, told CBS46 they called her on Thursday and she didn’t pick up. The friend received a call back from Lalor’s number shortly after, and it was Carr on the line. The friend said he said disparaging remarks about Lalor and finished by saying she wouldn’t be making it to a work event that day. The friend said they immediately called police to do a welfare check.
Neighbors said one of them called Lalor’s number on Thursday afternoon and that Carr also answered them. When they asked about Lalor, Carr made disparaging remarks before reportedly telling the neighbor to check with the officer in front of her house.
Lalor lived alone according to her neighbors and say her three adult children did speak with police yesterday afternoon.
“I’m actually a little sad because I feel like we don’t get any answers with it ending the way that it ended,” the neighbor said.
