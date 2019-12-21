NEWTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- That was the theme of the vigil held Saturday evening for a man who was shot and killed inside a production plant on December 13th.
“What happened to my child, I don’t want to happen to anybody else,” said Deborah Simmons, Andrews’ mom.
18-year-old Camron Golden walked into the Dart Container Plant, a food service manufacturer, and shot 42-year-old Taurus Andrews...who later died.
“It was the worst day of my life, because I felt like a part of me was taken when he took my brother’s life,” said Andrews’ sister, Felicia White.
Family members still heartbroken after losing their loved one right before the holidays.
Family, friends, and community members gathered on the downtown Covington Square tonight to remember Andrews. he was nearly done with his overnight shift at the plant when he became a victim of workplace violence.
“They told us we needed to get to the hospital as soon as possible,” White said regarding the phone call she received from police.
His mom says when she heard there was a shooting at dart, she knew it was her son immediately.
“When you carry a child for nine months, sometimes you can feel….it felt it,” Simmons added.
Saturday evening, people gathered on the Downtown Square in Covington to remember Andrews, and to spread the message that the violence needs to stop.
“We need to put down the guns…we really do, it’s too much killing, every day you see someone’s life getting taken by a gun, and it needs to stop,” White said, “Three places you should feel safe are home, work, and church, and those places have been taken also, so you’re not safe anywhere, anymore.”
Police arrested 18-year old Camron Golden at a greyhound bus station in Birmingham within hours of the shooting.
Andrews’ family says they did not know each other.
“I heard from different people that somebody told him who Taurus was,” added White.
“He could have learned something from my son, because my son was a good child,” Simmons said.
Andrews was a single man, with no kids. His family says he was the oldest of five and took care of his grandmother.
“I want justice for my child, because I have a good child, he took a soldier from me,” said Simmons, “He didn’t bother anybody.”
Simmons says she hopes works places, like Dart, increase their security for their workers.
And most of all, she wants people to stop killing each other.
“These young people don’t even have a clue, they are hurting their mothers, they’re hurting everyone around them,” Simmons said, “This needs to be a wake-up call for the whole world.”
Police say they do not yet have a motive for the shooting but said Golden was a temp service employee.
He’s at the Rockdale jail, and is being held without bond.
