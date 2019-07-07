NEWTON COUNTY (CBS46) -- A grieving community gathered Sunday evening to remember a man killed in what witnesses call an attack fueled by jealousy and race.
Investigators say 20-year-old Kevin Marshall, who was autistic, was beaten and then run over by Joshua Anderson after a July 4th celebration on Northlake Drive in Covington.
Witnesses told CBS46 Anderson began fighting Marshall for talking to his girlfriend, who he later fled with.
"I'm so angry that my son was knocked from that fence to right here," said Robbie Marshall, his mother, pointing at the spot where her son died. "He knocked his breath away."
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Anderson's car has been located. They are still looking for him and his girlfriend.
Previous story: Autistic man viciously attacked and run over by fleeing suspect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.