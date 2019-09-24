LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office has obtained a murder warrant for a Dawsonville man who may be involved in the disappearance of a missing girl.
The GBI began an investigation into the disappearance of Hannah Bender, after her mother filed a missing persons report.
Shortly after the investigation began, bloody clothing was found. The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office then joined the GBI in the search for Bender and a murder warrant was issued for 22 year-old Austin Todd Stryker of Dawsonville.
On Monday, the West Virginia State Police posted to Facebook, saying Stryker had been seen in Clay County, West Virginia.
They're currently searching for Stryker and consider him to be armed and dangerous. He's described as a white male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 150 pounds.
The search also continues for Hannah Bender. On Tuesday, the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office located a black Ford Ranger associated with the case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the US Marshal Service, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Lumkpin County Sheriff's Office or the West Virginia State Police Department.
