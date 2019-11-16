ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Hundreds will gather in Athens Saturday to honor the life of murdered Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford.
The funeral is set to be held at Hill Chapel Baptist Church, nearly one week after Crawford’s body was found at Exchange Park in DeKalb County.
Crawford, 21, vanished from her off-campus apartment Oct. 30. She was reported missing by her mother, Tammy Crawford, on Nov. 1. After days spent searching for the missing student, one of the suspects in her disappearance, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, confessed in an interview and led police to her body. A medical examiner concluded she died of asphyxiation.
Brantley was charged with malice murder, along with his girlfriend, Jordyn Jones, 21, who was Crawford’s roommate. Documents obtained by CBS46 days later revealed the horrifying details surrounding the brutal murder.
According to the report from Fulton Superior Court, Crawford was murdered after a fight with Jones. Brantley got involved in the fight, according to the documents, choking Crawford with his hands, while Jones suffocated her with a trash bag.
The week prior to Crawford’s murder, she filed a police report accusing Jones' boyfriend, Brantley, of sexually assaulting her.
The three had been drinking when Crawford told police that Brantley made unwanted advances, kissing and touching her. She says she blacked out and woke up unclothed and with torn underwear. She went to Grady Hospital to be examined for possible rape by Brantley, who told Jones that he did not assault Crawford.
Documents revealed the two put Crawford's body in a plastic box and moved her to a DeKalb County park where she was discarded.
Both Brantley and Jones waived the right to a first court appearance. Brantley’s next court date is Nov. 22. Jones is scheduled to appear Nov. 25.
