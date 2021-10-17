KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) – It has been more than 3 months since Kennesaw State football player, Ladarius Clardy, was shot to death in his car.
Clardy’s parents, LaDaron Clardy and Tracey Marshall, have established a scholarship foundation in his name to continue the memory of their son.
The Ladarius Clardy Scholarship Foundation, identified as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, will be given to a student that plans to or is currently attending college.
A statement from the Clardy family read:
LaDaron Clardy and Tracey Marshall, parents of Ladarius Clardy, are fundraising to provide scholarship money to qualifying students to help with the cost of attending college. Ladarius was a student-athlete that attended and played football for Kennesaw State University. On July 1, 2021, Ladarius was shot and killed while visiting his hometown of Pensacola, Fla. Ladarius was a special young man that was loved by his family and community. The motto he lived by was ‘God, education and sports.’ His family would like to honor him by being able to provide others with the same opportunity that Ladarius was given and that was the opportunity to attend college with some financial relief.
The Kennesaw State football program will also honor his memory and legacy annually by awarding one member of the program with the #13 jersey.
"The student-athlete will embody Clardy’s love for the game, the example he led on and off the field, and his level of excellence. Clardy personified the Gold Standard as a young man and Kennesaw State football is honored to recognize and remember its late teammate with #13 on the field each season." the school said in a statement Sunday evening.
If you would like to donate to the Ladarius Clardy Scholarship Foundation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.